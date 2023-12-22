Photographer Giuseppe Santamaria’s Love Letter To New York Style

Documenting one of the most enduring style capitals of the world in his new book, the Sydney-based photographer shares an exclusive extract.

One of 2023′s standout fashion tomes was a love letter to New York’s enduring eclectism, and in this exclusive extract, Syndey-based photographer Giuseppe Santamaria shares highlights from his book, New York Style: Look, Shop, Eat and Play, published by Street Smith Books.

The global street-style photographer and creator of In This Town, Giuseppe’s insightful exploration of New York City is part fashion documentation and part city guide, taking us to some of the most stylish people in the city and asking them about their local recommendations.

The 224-page book features photos of residents and asks them one question: what’s their “third place”? What is the spot they love to go to when they’re not at work or home? In addition to this, a helpful updated guide to an assortment of cool hot spots is included, from cafes to bars, stores and more, selected by the city’s most stylish residents.

“Like many, my infatuation with New York City stemmed from notable television shows, films and books, which have told the city’s story a thousand times over,” Giuseppe explains. “Before I’d even set foot in New York, they gave me a certain sense of what it would be like.”

Syndey-based photographer Giuseppe Santamaria's book captures the essence of New York fashion. Photo / MACAMI

“In June 2006, I finally went there. I was 20 years old, fresh out of college and had travelled over the border from my native Canada to intern at V, a downtown fashion magazine.

“A film featuring a certain Hollywood actress debuted that same year, and to say that my experience of working at a popular magazine mimicked that film’s protagonist would be accurate. I didn’t end up staying long, as life had other plans for me; specifically, living and loving in Sydney, Australia. But that didn’t keep me away from the city I’d fallen in love with first.

“I’ve been fortunate in my career as a photographer to visit New York every year since 2006, and subsequently capture an outsider’s perspective of the city’s ever-evolving style through the dress sense and attitude of real New Yorkers on the street.

"As much as I noticed the city changes with each visit, the soul of it has stayed the same — and I strongly believe that's thanks to the great mix of people who inhabit it. My latest trip, 16 years to the month of that first visit, with camera and notebook in tow, was to capture familiar places and talk to new faces about where they like to look, shop, eat, and play — New York style."

West Village

Despite being small, the West Village is the kind of neighbourhood you can easily spend a day wandering around. Its bohemian occupants may be long gone, but their spirit lives on through the LGBTQ+ community, who have given the streets new life.

Sarah in the West Village. Photo / Giuseppe Santamaria

Senami in West Village. Photo / Giuseppe Santamaria

Johnny in West Village. Photo / Giuseppe Santamaria

Photo / Giuseppe Santamaria

Lower East Side

The Lower East Side was previously known for its locally owned Asian eateries and secondhand electronic goods. But an injection of new blood is giving a fresh take on this old-school downtown neighbourhood.

Photo / Giuseppe Santamaria

Lower East Side style. Photo / Giuseppe Santamaria

Williamsburg

Known as one of the birthplaces of the modern hipster, Williamsburg has been the poster child for gentrification over the last couple of decades. But it seems like the dust has almost settled and this melting pot of communities is finally coming into its own.

“I met my partner at a dog park. We go to Lucky Dog a lot because it’s dog friendly." James in Williamsburg. Photo / Giuseppe Santamaria

Williamsburg style. Photo / Giuseppe Santamaria

Upper West Side

“I love all you can do at Lincoln Center: watch the ballet, listen to music, or just hang out.”— Brenda.

Brenda in Tribeca. Photo / Giuseppe Santamaria

Lower East Side

“Marylou in the East Village has great French food and a really relaxed vibe. You can eat, drink and hang out with your friends.” — Jeremiah.

Jeremiah in the Lower East Side. Photo / Giuseppe Santamaria

Soho & Nolita

These two neighbourhoods sitting south of Houston St have become famous over the past decade for drawing tourists to their designer boutiques and chain stores. These days, a mix of old and new establishments is bringing a stylish crowd back to the streets.

“Company Gallery has some incredible emerging artists that build these worlds. It’s something to see!” - Isi in Soho. Photo / Giuseppe Sanatamaria

Photo / Giuseppe Santamaria

New York Style: Look, Shop, Eat and Play, $35, published by Street Smith Books, is available now from all good bookstores.

