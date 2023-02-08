Fashion

Our Favourite Street Style Looks From Copenhagen Autumn/Winter Fashion Week 2023

Save
Share
By Annabel Dickson
nzme
From left to right: Elise Bak, Amaka Hamelijnck, Benthe Liem, Hollie Mercedes Peters and Fia Hamelijnck. Photo / Getty Images

From classic silhouettes to modern maximalist concoctions, the Danes and their guests were out to impress in their winter best last week.

Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images

Swedish fashion influencer and Hobnob Journal co-founder and editor Fanny Ekstrand Tourneur (@Fannyekstrand).

Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images

French stylist Loïcka Grâce (@Thevisuelofgrace).

German-based fashion influencer Alice Fetisova (

Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images

Veteran Danish fashion influencers Pernille Rosenkilde (@Prosenkilde) & Trine Kjær (@Trinekjaer_).

Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

London-based art director and fashion influencer Julia Haghjoo (@Juliahaghjoo).

Austrian fashion influencer Karin Tiegl (@Constantly_k).

Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images

Dutch fashion influencer Elise Bak (@Elise.bak).

Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images

German fashion influencer Mubi Idriess (@Mubiix).

British fashion influencer Renia Jaz (@Venswifestyle).

Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Spanish fashion influencers Sara Baceiredo (@Sarabace) and Mariana Diez Moliner (@Marianadiezmoliner).

Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images

Lebanese fashion influencer Grece Ghanem (@Greceghanem).

Montenegrin fashion influencer Mija Knežević (@Mijaporter).

Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images

Parisian model and audiologist Melanie Darmon (@Meldarmon).

Photo / Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images
Photo / Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Contributing fashion editor for Elle Japan, Fumina T (@Fuminatsuji).

Swedish fashion influencer and co-founder and editor of Hobnob Journal, Linn Eklund (@Linneklund).

Unlock this article and all our Viva Premium content by subscribing to 

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Fashion

1/52/5