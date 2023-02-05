The Coolest Looks At The Grammy Awards 2023

Awards season looks to music’s biggest night for some out-of-the-box style inspiration. Along with the headliners, we were also inspired by those behind the scenes, including record producers, songwriters, friends and family who added a much-needed dose of pure personal style to the occasion.

Adele (above)

Choosing to skip the red carpet arrivals, the British superstar looks regal in a custom burgundy gown by Nicholas Ghesquiere from Louis Vuitton. She won Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Easy On Me.’

Photo / Getty Images.

Lizzo

Having gone ‘official’ with her boyfriend Myke Wright at the pre-Grammy gala on Sunday night, Lizzo makes another grand entrance in orange. It seems Dolce & Gabbana’s polarising reputation hasn’t phased some of the several red carpet appearances we’ve seen already this awards season. Lizzo’s D&G confection of a gown is made for turning heads, and that it did. Lizzo took the top award for Record of the Year for her single ‘About Damn Time’ from her album Special - revisit our interview with the singer about the inspiration behind the album.

Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Her tenth studio album Midnights was released too late to be eligible for this year’s ceremony, but the multi-Grammy winner’s presence adds some star power to the occasion in a two-piece Roberto Cavalli navy look with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery. Instead, she took home a Grammy for her 2021 short film All Too Well for the Best Music Video category.

Photo / Getty Images

Doja Cat

Receiving multiple nominations, Doja was one of the earlier arrivals on the red carpet, showcasing her usual avant-garde taste in a cascade of Atelier Versace latex and Panconesi jewellery. The singer’s makeup artist Ernesto Casillas serves up a complementary dramatic cyber-inspired look with graphic eyes and a metallic lip.

Photo / Getty Images

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Nominated for two awards, the jazz artist’s hot pink dress and matching heart purse were a delightful addition to the red carpet, complete with gold clogs and a yellow hat.

Photo / Getty Images.

Kendrick Lamar

Picking up his award for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for ‘The Heart Part 5′ and Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick’s Martine Rose autumn/winter 2023 fit is sporty, and chic.

Photo / Getty Images

Harry Styles

Not veering too far from his tried-and-true formula of a revealing sequin jumpsuit, this time around Harry opts for one that’s not Gucci, instead a custom Egonlab x Swarovski harlequin patterned number, styled by long-time collaborator Harry Lambert. Harry took out the win for Best Pop Vocal Album for his album, Harry House, and the big award of the night, Album of the Year - controversially beating stiff competition from other popular contenders Beyonce, Adele and Kendrick Lamar.

Photo / Getty Images

Safiyah and Rocky Dawuni

The father and daughter pair were two of the most stylish on the night — he in a navy coordinated set with patterned panels and her in an off-the-shoulder silk gown. Ghanaian singer, songwriter and record producer Rocky was one of the nominees for his single Neva Bow Down feat. Blvk H3ro.

Photo / Getty Images

Allison Russell

The Canadian singer-songwriter, musician and activist was one of the few attendees who opted for some colour in this gathered ensemble with statement shell earrings. The dress-over-trousers look is an interesting layering option that works well for her.

Photo / Getty Images

Viola Davis

Congratulations to Viola Davis for her official entry into the prestigious EGOT alumni with her Grammy win for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her memoir Finding Me. As the 18th EGOT winner, Viola collected her award in a glittering multi-coloured Naeem Khan gown.

Photo / Getty Images

Benny Blanco

We love to see some denim on the red carpet and this time record producer Benny — who has created hits for some of the world’s most prominent recording artists, including Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, J Balvin and Selena Gomez — wore an embroidered denim anorak with matching shorts and a pair of Mary Jane Dr Martens with ruffle ankle socks. The irreverent look added some joy to the occasion.

Photo / Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

Joining the line-up of performers, the country-pop singer will pay tribute to the late country legend Loretta Lynn by covering her song Coal Miner’s Daughter, which became one of Lynn’s biggest hits upon its release in 1970. With her signature red carpet aesthetic of frivolity, this pink feathery number from Valentino, worn with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Nicole Rose jewellery, is giving modern-day Liberace.

Photo / Getty Images

Big Freedia and Devon

The pioneering bounce rapper and Beyonce collaborator attends the awards with partner Devon. Freedia’s New Orleans style mixed with the streets offers a refreshing take on maximalism.

Photo / Getty Images.

Lourdes

A nepo-baby worth paying attention to, Lourdes has been quietly making a name for herself in the style stakes, combining her unique edge with a nod to her Latin roots. This time, a sequin red Area gown makes an impact.

Photo / Getty Images.

Cardi B

Wearing her second look of the night (both great) we’ll opt for this homage to the late Paco Rabanne who passed away over the weekend. Current creative director Julien Dossena has done a great job here upholding the brand’s distinctive love of unconventional materials with this spring/summer 2021 look.

Photo / Getty Images.

Steve Lacey

The singer-songwriter keeps is chic in a sleek Saint Laurent suit with complementary accessories. Steve picked up his award for Best Progressive R&B album for Gemini Rights.



