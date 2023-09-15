All The Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week

Fashion week is a business of attention, and it is felt perhaps no more acutely than in New York.

This season’s New York Fashion Week opened with its most anticipated show, where Peter Do, the oft-described fashion prodigy, debuted his first collection at the helm of what was once one of fashion’s most influential, most declaratively modern labels, Helmut Lang.

Where Do turned to archives, offering, among other things, taxicab yellow (a nod to the brand’s history of advertising on top of them) on chiffon dresses, others like Ralph Lauren turned to world-building, emulating “one of his homes — a ranch in Colorado with log-lined walls and rock-lined fireplaces,” writes Jessica Testa. Barn doors opened after Lauren’s finale wave to reveal a lavish dining room softly aglow with candlelight and chandeliers.

Others veered even closer to human brand equity, including Shao, the new suiting-streetwear proposition from designer Shao Yang, who sent models walking down the roof of Anna Delvey’s actual house, the fake Germain heiress hiding her ankle monitor under tech-friendly tailoring.

The spectacle continued outside the shows too, on the streets, where models and muses, fashion media and moguls, toted referential looks and teensy bags, sturdy denim and tulle confections. See some of our favourite looks, captured by New Zealand photographer Hōne Naera-Scott, below.

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott