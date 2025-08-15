Small additions with big impact.

This week, Courtney Joe’s exploration of party season dressing spotlighted textural contrasts – satin with tough leather, silks with heavy beads and silver jewels with sheer fabrics.

Following the stylist’s lead, this collection highlights accessories that could elevate an occasion.

Harris Tapper’s dresses and tops embroidered with silk orchids have been an exciting draw in this year’s offerings. For a strong effect, turn to a single bloom to embellish your ensemble.

If you’re a fan of no-fuss hairstyles for big occasions, consider these sparkling accessories. They’ll catch the light and keep loose strands tidy.

In the past, Viva has spotlighted beaded necklaces, celebrating the unique shapes and textures explored by local makers. The sprawl of this eye-catching variety from the Australian label expands on these offerings.

You can adjust these earrings to your liking: wear them with the mother of pearl charms faced towards the front, flip them for the gold finish or remove entirely for a minimal look.

This velvet scrunchie by local label Penny Sage was created in collaboration with artist Briana Jamieson, inspired by paintings of roses. The print is also available as a dress and skirt.

This bracelet plays tricks, with links connected to a cluster of gems that looks like a ring. It’s secured quite simply, with a sturdy silver bar.

Made in Muriwai, Auckland, this bold ring from Zoe McBride will suit minimalists and maximalists.

Nelson-based designer Caitlin Snell uses deadstock fabric to craft these sweet flowering accessories.

Another piece with floral inspiration. Meadowlark’s latest launch is full of these delicate bell-shaped flowers.

