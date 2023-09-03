Have you ever wondered what really happens backstage at a fashion show?
Well, wonder no more — because Viva beauty editor Ash Cometti was the one darting backstage at all the top shows at New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria to witness the action before models took to the runway.
Mostly, a quiet confidence washed over teams while they worked — smoothing strands into slick low ponytails, dusting blush on apples of cheeks, and painting precise designs onto false fingernails.
Elsewhere, the buzz of backstage kept energy levels high, as makeup artists checked their work with makeup directors, stylists shared cans of hairspray/mousse/dry shampoo while sending strands skyward, and producers hustled to get models lined up for walk-throughs ahead of the crowd arriving front-of-house.
Either way, the experience of going behind the scenes at a fashion show is like entering another dimension; one that you’re invited to witness, below.