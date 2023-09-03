Have you ever wondered what really happens backstage at a fashion show?

Well, wonder no more — because Viva beauty editor Ash Cometti was the one darting backstage at all the top shows at New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria to witness the action before models took to the runway.

Mostly, a quiet confidence washed over teams while they worked — smoothing strands into slick low ponytails, dusting blush on apples of cheeks, and painting precise designs onto false fingernails.

Elsewhere, the buzz of backstage kept energy levels high, as makeup artists checked their work with makeup directors, stylists shared cans of hairspray/mousse/dry shampoo while sending strands skyward, and producers hustled to get models lined up for walk-throughs ahead of the crowd arriving front-of-house.

Either way, the experience of going behind the scenes at a fashion show is like entering another dimension; one that you’re invited to witness, below.

Vibe check at Campbell Luke: Edwardian era but with organic flourishes. Photo / Getty Images

Dewy, sun-lit skin at Campbell Luke. Photo / Getty Images

Model Lara having dramatic false nails applied backstage at Cecilia Kang. Photo / Getty Images

There was plenty of texture to be seen at this year’s runway shows, including at Go Media Miromoda. Photo / Getty Images

A sultry, smoky eye was the order of the day at Go Media Miromoda. Photo / Getty Images

Perfectly prepped for makeup application at the Graduate show. Photo / Getty Images

The beauty look at Jacqueline Anne delivered on drama. Photo / Getty Images

Time for a quick selfie backstage at Kaistor St. Photo / Getty Images

Award-winning hairstylist and founder of D&M, Danny Pato adjusts a brightly hued wig backstage at Kathryn Wilson. Photo / Getty Images

Lancome makeup artist Nandan Bhat layers blush on a model before Kathryn Wilson’s high-energy show. Photo / Getty Images

Renowned hairstylist Michael Beel sprays coloured hairspray on a model’s up-do at Kiri Nathan. Photo / Getty Images

Basalaj Beauty makeup director Lisa Matson keys in the look on model Isabella Moore for Kiri Nathan’s show. Photo / Getty Images

A coterie of products by Aleph Beauty were used to create the beauty look at Kate Sylvester. Photo / Getty Images

Final call: Five models wait for final amends to their hair at Lontessa before dressing. Photo / Getty Images

Sara Allsop, far right, was the hair maestro behind a handful of hair looks last week. Photo / Getty Images

Done but undone — slightly scruffy half-knots at Rory William Docherty. Photo / Getty Images

Two (very cute) mini models await their turn on the runway after having delicate pearls applied individually to their faces. Photo / Getty Images

Viva cover star Isabella Moore waits patiently ahead of the Viva Next Gen Show. Photo / Getty Images

Makeup artist and long-time Zambesi collaborator Kiekie Stanners precisely paints an aubergine lip. Photo / Getty Images