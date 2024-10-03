Beauty Insider: Our Picks For Pink October; Hikoco Reopens After Crash; Try Yin & Pin This Sunday

Think pink this October with our picks of beauty products to support the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand; K-beauty store Hikoco reopens after a car crashed into its Newmarket store; local haircare brand Everblue expands into the US; try a Yin & Pin class at Red Room this weekend; Abel reveals mini versions of its 100% natural perfumes.

Welcome to Viva’s Beauty Insider, our fortnightly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this week.

Think Pink This October

It’s that time of year again when a handful of beauty brands turn pink in support of the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand, to help raise funds and awareness with a collective goal of zero deaths from breast cancer.

Breast cancer remains the most common form of cancer affecting women in Aotearoa, with eight women diagnosed every day.

An advocate for change, Evelyn Lauder co-created the pink ribbon logo and unveiled the Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign, which has been supporting the cause since 1992. Since then the brand has raised more than US$131 million ($210m) to provide education and access to medical services across the globe, alongside funding all-important research to find a cure.

Think pink this month and support Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand by shopping our edit of pretty products.

Bobbi Brown Proud To Be Pink Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss, $76, combines two of the brand’s best-selling shades in a lip duo designed to envelop lips in high-shine gloss (all without the stickiness). Plus 20% of the purchase price will be donated to the BCFNZ.

For a touch of minty freshness, La Mer’s limited-edition The Lip Balm Refreshing, $150, which hydrates and nourishes lips in one swipe. For the ultimate feel-good factor, La Mer will donate 100% of the purchase price to the BCFNZ.

Jo Malone London turns pink with its limited-edition Peony & Blush Suede cologne, $282, which highlights sumptuous notes of blooming peonies alongside juicy red apple and delicate suede. Jo Malone London has pledged to donate $50 from the purchase price of every bottle sold to the BCFNZ.

If you’re after a new moisturiser to suit the change in season, Clinique’s Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion, $112, comes housed in a hot pink bottle with pretty pink charms to boot. Packaging aside, the formula within aims to hydrate skin all day and fortify the skin barrier. Clinique is donating $10 from the sale of each limited-edition Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion.

Estee Lauder’s best-selling Advanced Night Repair Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex, $220, also gets the pink treatment this month, with 20% of the purchase price supporting BCFNZ. The patented serum is known for its ability to support the skin’s own overnight renewal processes, helping address the visible signs of ageing and leaving skin smooth and more even toned.

Hikoco Newmarket reopens

Popular K-beauty store Hikoco was thrust into clean-up mode after a car crashed through the shop windows last week.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning, leaving glass and debris strewn throughout the shop.

To make light of the situation, store manage Alisi posted a video to the brand’s TikTok account outlining the damage done to the store (including explaining she liked the new placement of one of its makeup counters and that the gaping hole at the store’s entrance would be good for airflow during summer) alongside a clip of her dancing to Charli XCX. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Thankfully, the store has since reopened, with eager K-beauty fans flocking to Broadway to show their support by picking up their favourite skincare, makeup, hair care, body care and more.

Visit Hikoco, 352 Broadway, Newmarket. Hikoco.co.nz.

Everblue launches in US

New Zealand haircare brand looks set to make waves overseas as it launches into Sprouts Farmers Markets.

The milestone moment is significant on both sides, with Sprouts named as Everblue’s first US retailer, and Everblue positioned as the first climate-positive haircare range to be picked up by the natural grocer.

Climate-positive status calls for brands to go one step further than net zero emissions, which Everblue does by offsetting 120% of its emissions through global restoration projects with Ecologi.

Seven of Everblue’s sky-blue best-sellers will line the shelves at Sprouts, including a handful of products from its Aspire, Mindful and Empower ranges which cement the brand’s fresh approach to hair wellness.

The naturally-derived formulations look to a selection of premium ingredients to nourish and hydrate tresses, leaving them appearing shiny and feeling healthier. With transparency at its heart, Everblue created an ingredient index alongside an Environmental Working Group (EWG) rating, to ensure consumers are kept fully in the loop.

Everblue is available from selected supermarkets and department stores nationwide.

Try Yin & Pin This Weekend

Haven’t had a chance to visit Red Room, Auckland’s newest fusion of fitness and wellbeing yet?

Now’s your chance, with the luxury LED light therapy and infrared heated fitness studio teaming up with Glowbody Acupuncture for Yin & Pin, for a blissful 60-minute event this weekend.

With a shared passion for holistic health and wellness, Yin & Pin is designed to restore balance, reduce stress and promote physical and mental relaxation.

The session includes yoga, acupuncture, red light therapy, infrared heat exposure and meditation, plus every attendee will receive a goodie bag to take home.

Two session times are available this Sunday, October 6, from 1-2pm and 2.30-3.30pm, with tickets priced at $100 each. Limited spots are available.

For more information or to book, click here.

Abel Unveils Perfume Minis

Contemporary fragrance house Abel has been eliciting questions such as “what perfume are you wearing?” since its inception in 2013, and now the Wellington-based perfumer has unveiled a new format for eight of its best-sellers.

The new travel-sized Perfume Minis house 6ml of 100% natural fragrance in much-loved scents including the salty musk of Cyan Nori, fluorescent floral notes of Pink Iris, and verdant Green Cedar.

Newcomer Laundry Day has also been reimagined in miniature, which harnesses the scent profile of biotech aldehyde to channel the scent of fresh sheets swaying in the spring breeze.

Convenient for stashing in handbags or toting as carry-on luggage, the move to minis signals Abel’s desire to scent every facet of people’s lives – including those on the go.

“Something I’m always hearing from customers is how important Abel is for them when they travel and are on the go. These perfume minis are the perfect solution – utility meets ritual,” says Abel founder Frances Shoemack.

The new Abel Perfume Minis are priced at $55 for 6ml or $110 for a set of three, and are available from the Wellington Fabriek, selected independent retailers or online at Nz.abelfragrance.com.

