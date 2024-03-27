Beauty Insider: Meghan Markle’s Beauty Brand; Auckland’s Newest Skin Clinic; How To Get A Free Wax

A new aesthetic skin clinic opens in Auckland; everything we know about Meghan Markle’s new beauty brand, American Riviera Orchard; Jo Malone London’s latest launch reflects its British heritage; how to get a free wax at Off & On.

Welcome to Viva Beauty Insider, our new weekly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Check back every Thursday for the latest instalment, or keep your finger on the pulse by heading to our @Nzhviva Instagram for updates as they happen.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this week.

Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard logo and crest. Photo / Instagram

Here’s what we know about American Riviera Orchard so far

On March 15, as the interest into sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s whereabouts hit its peak, Meghan Markle made her return to Instagram after a lengthy hiatus.

Sharing the above image in a nine-square Instagram reveal to a new account named @americanrivieraorchard, a tag-line appeared which attracted global attention: by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Also in its bio was the link to a website, a landing page that shared very little information besides “subscribe for updates” email portal at the bottom of the page.

It set the rumour mill into overdrive, and in the weeks following, more details have come to light about the brand’s big reveal.

What’s in the name? American Riviera refers the nickname given to Santa Barbara, or the stretch of Californian coastline on which she lives with husband Prince Harry, 4-year-old son Prince Archie and 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Initially, it was believed that American Riviera Orchard would be a lifestyle brand, focusing solely on an array of cookbooks, tableware, drinkware, linens and edible treats spanning from jellies and jams to marmalades and spreads.

Two trademark applications for the brand were filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on February 2 and March 9, both of which were later obtained by People. The media outlet revealed that the selection of goods sold by the Duchess will span much further than just jelly, encompassing the full suite of lifestyle offerings — including beauty products.

The document lists the following: “Non-medicated skincare preparations, bath and shower gels and salts not for medical purposes; non-medicated hair preparations; bath soap; bar soap; non-medicated hand soaps; body creams; bath oil; body lotions; cosmetics; body oil; scented oils; air fragrance reed diffusers; fragrances; room fragrances; incense.”

The applications filed also point to a bricks-and-mortar store and e-commerce business.

Will Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard be the next Goop? Watch this space.

Skin A to Z opens in Auckland

There’s a new aesthetician with skin in the game in Auckland, in the form of Dr Shareen Jacob’s new Skin A to Z Remuera clinic, which is set to open on Friday, April 12.

Within One Health Remuera, the state-of-the-art clinic promises the latest technological developments in the world of aesthetics, with treatments running the gamut from anti-wrinkle injectables like Botox and Dysport; volume-restoring treatments such as dermal fillers or Profhilo, polynucleotides and PDO thread lifts; resurfacing PRP facials, Belotero Revive, and SkinPen microneedling, alongside less invasive offerings like LED light therapy, Aspect Professional peels and facials.

Not to mention it’s the only clinic in New Zealand to offer Emsculpt NEO, a sculpting body treatment that couples radio frequency (RF) with high-intensity electromagnetic energy (HIFEM). Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Helmed by Dr Shareen Jacob, whose experience in both aesthetic medicine and as a general practitioner spans 23 years. Following her training at Manchester Medical School with a Bachelor in Medicine and Surgery (MbChb) in 2001, she went on to achieve a post-graduate qualification in surgery (MRCS), before relocating to Aotearoa New Zealand.

Skin A to Z, 122 Remuera Rd, Auckland.

Jo Malone London’s new Scented Momentos campaign highlights quintessentially British scenes.

Jo Malone London’s Scented Mementos is a homage to its British roots

Not one to shy away from bold imagery to communicate its collections, Jo Malone London’s latest campaign takes place inside a bustling antique market, capturing the quintessentially British roots of the brand.

Scented Mementos, the fragrance house’s new limited-edition collection, extends to four eclectic scents designed to evoke memories to the wearer, including: Ginger Beer, a spicy, woody scent with contrasting notes of natural ginger, warming cinnamon and roasted oak; Passiflora, an amber-floral fragrance that balances the passiflora flower with sweet honeysuckle and rich tonka bean; Emerald Thyme, a botanical concoction of lemon, herbaceous thyme and rosemary, set among a mossy base; and Musk Memento, a clean, soap-inspired scent that highlights soft musk and aldehyde, English lavender and cedarwood.

For home, the new Dawn Musk Home Candle reflects that of a vintage soap bar: with clean notes of musk intermingling with warm woods.

The collection is priced from $144 for the 30ml cologne and home candle, and is available from April 4 from selected department stores including Farmers, Ballantynes, Smith & Caughey’s and Mecca stores nationwide.

Off & On’s loyalty programme will earn you free waxes, fast

Regular waxers take note - Off & On’s Waxoholics loyalty programme is set to save you money (it’s a cost-of-living crisis, after all).

Book in for five body waxing treatments at one of Off & On’s six clinics nationwide and receive your sixth wax in the same area for free. Visit your nearest Off & On and start collecting stamps on your Waxoholics card and you’ll be enjoying a freebie before you know it.

Body waxing includes shoulders, full front, chest, stomach, back (and half back), full front and back and buttocks.

Visit Offandon.co.nz for more information.

More beauty

From the best new launches to the products we swear by.

We gave 4 makeup artists $100 to restock their kits. This is what they bought. Experts’ tips on looking glam despite the cost of living crunch.

The new hair tools that will revolutionise how you style your hair in 2024. Ashleigh Cometti uncovers the best new-release hair-styling tools worth their price tag.

Twinkling eye paints and rose-red lips: Violette Serrat is the founder putting the fun back into beauty. Meet the woman translating the French girl aesthetic to everyone with her eponymous brand.

12 ways to protect and boost collagen in your skin. The skin’s collagen stores deplete as we age. But can you protect what’s left?

Yes, you can do full glam makeup with supermarket beauty products. Here’s how. A beauty editor-approved makeup routine for under $160.