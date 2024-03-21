Glossier’s latest launches are set to level up shower routines globally; An unmissable fusion of fragrance and art comes to Wellington’s Abel Fabriek perfumery; A new makeup studio opens in Kingsland; Maybelline unveils new ad campaign that aims to address harsh realities faced by female-identifying online gamers.

Welcome to the second instalment of Viva’s Beauty Insider, our new weekly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this week.

Glossier upgrades its body heroes

It’s the beauty brand that’s renowned for its Millennial pink packaging and for perpetuating the “clean girl” beauty aesthetic.

Earlier this week, Glossier revealed refreshed versions of two of its best-selling body care products — the Body Hero Daily Oil Wash and Body Hero Daily Perfecting Lotion.

The former, a soap- and sulphate-free oil-based body cleanser, promises smooth-as-silk skin without stripping or drying, leaving skin nourished and glowy thanks to its newly refurbished formula. Not only this, but its new pump format provides an improved user experience when smoothing on in the shower.

If that weren’t exciting enough ... there’s talk of another newbie coming next month, so keep your eyes peeled for when the embargo lifts mid-April.

Visit Abel’s art exhibition in Wellington

Celebrated Denmark designer Sabine Marcelis continues to redefine the realms of possibility with her functional and decorative objects that highlight reflections and the interplay between light and dark.

Raised in New Zealand but based in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, the renowned creative has returned home to unveil a series of works she’s created for the Wellington Sculpture Trust, which will soon be on long-term display outside Te Papa. It’s the first time in 18 years that an international artist has been awarded such an honour.

To celebrate, Abel Fragrance founder Frances Shoemack is hosting an opening night for Sabine this Friday, before an exhibition of her mirrored works will be held at the Wellington Fabriek from March 23 to March 28.

Presented in collaboration with Gallery Sally Dan Cuthbert, Sydney, Seeing Glass Mirrors by Sabine Marcelis is the culmination of shared creativity with Brit van Nerven.

Visit Abel Fragrance Fabriek, 83 Aro Street, Wellington, open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

As part of Maybelline’s Brave Together global campaign, which aims to lift the stigmas around anxiety and depression by fostering mental health conversations among youth, the brand partnered with Youthline for “Under The Avatar”.

The social experiment event, which took place yesterday (March 20), saw Youthline counsellors go Under The Avatar via livestreams on Twitch and YouTube alongside popular female gamers Nalopia, Aliythia, Berticuss, Develique and Qrissy, to offer them tips on how to navigate harassment or offensive behaviour in the online gaming space.

According to Maybelline New York, ANZ marketing director Melanie Bower, the social experiment was designed to humanise the gaming experience.

“We wanted to generate more than just empathy for those suffering from toxic abuse in the gaming world. We wanted anyone thinking that this behaviour is tolerable to realise that there is a real human behind the avatar, and to give people the tools to stand up to online abuse,” she says.

In addition to the event, Maybelline has released a campaign video which depicts female gamers experiencing verbal abuse during a period of play, including their unknowing friends’ reactions. It points to the second phase of Maybelline’s mission — to remind bystanders to call out abuse rather than overlook it.

Makeup artist duo reveal new studio

They’ve supported each other throughout busy wedding and ball seasons, and now makeup artists Sam Hart (@samhartsam) and Mindy Ryan-Kidd (@makeup_bymindy) have opened Studio 15 by Sam & Mindy, a joint studio out of which both of their eponymous makeup businesses can operate.

A space in which to create special occasion makeup or perform bridal trials, as well as conduct private or group lessons, Studio 15 by Sam & Mindy is situated at 603 New North Road, Kingsland, above Disco Hair Salon.

Destination wedding planned? Don’t fret, the pair maintains they’ll continue to travel to create looks on location.

