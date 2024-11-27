It was a Cinderella story for this plain brick house in the country, with owner Angelique Armstrong reimagining the rural dwelling.

You wouldn’t recognise the original home under this dramatic renovation in the country near Christchurch.

The existing farm was overgrown and overrun with trees and rats, says its owner, interior designer Angelique Armstrong. Just a small, dated red-brick farmhouse acted as a simple dwelling.

Photo / Hazel Redmond

“Now, all that remains of the structure is the brickwork, which has been bagged and whitewashed, some internal framing – and the roof,” says Armstrong, of Armstrong Interiors.

It has been turned into a charming rustic farmhouse – with the old house still running through the middle.

Armstrong worked with Figure and Ground architectural designer Simon Johnson and Gregg Architectural Builders to turn this rural farmhouse on 22 hectares outside Ōtautahi into an understated, relaxed family homestead.

Photo / Hazel Redmond

“Our approach to the design was to create a sanctuary – an expression of our personality and passions.”

The project included making the living room bigger and adding an oversized double garage, mud room, pool and a pool-house equipped with a sauna and gym.

“Essentially, for the project we wanted to follow a design philosophy that whispers rather than screams luxury,” she says.

Photo / Hazel Redmond

Rustic beams in the lounge and around the farm entranceways were sourced from France.

The new casual fire lounge has gabled ceilings and expansive windows, timber ceilings and a centre light by Mooi.

To achieve the warmth of a homestead, Armstrong used Ralph Lauren cushions and a woollen throw. A mantlepiece above the fireplace is made of a combination of marble tiles and large sandstone tiles.

Photo / Hazel Redmond

Bespoke furniture includes a marble-topped dining table. In the kitchen, a large island topped with Calacatta Macchia Vecchia marble is the feature of the home, offering seating and a separate bar.

On the north side of the large, renovated barn is an art studio and sports bar, with bifold windows opening to the sun and the farmland views of Hereford cows grazing peacefully nearby.

Says Armstrong: “In the past, large macrocarpa shelter belts blocked the home’s light and views of the Southern Alps, but once they were removed, we could enjoy light in all seasons.

Photo / Hazel Redmond

“We saved a large oak tree and a large lime tree that we estimate to be 150 years old – they’re really special. It was important that we honoured those trees and made a feature of them around the new extensions.”

Armstrong also planned new landscaping around the living and pool area, extending into the gardens.

The home was announced this month as the winning renovation in the 2024 Trends International Design Awards (TIDA).

Interior design / Angelique Armstrong, Armstrong Interiors

Architectural design / Simon Johnson, Figure and Ground

