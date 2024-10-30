With its scenic location and proximity to nature, this house was built for family — but everyone has their own space.

The owners of this striking new lakeside home wanted a house that was both simple to live in and ideal for entertaining.

The couple asked David Chilton, of Chilton + Mayne to design them a modern, custom-made home that would work with their constantly evolving needs and make the most of its remarkable site overlooking Lake Hood.

One factor to consider was that, as an active family, they wanted to make water sports part of their daily routine.

The modern design prioritises family needs and making the most of the region's lifestyle. Photo / Dennis Radermacher, Lightforge Photography

There were several factors to consider, says Chilton: “The design had to incorporate warmth, ample lighting, expansive open spaces and energy efficiency — resulting in a comfortable family home that was simple to live in and host gatherings.”

The outcome was a seamless blend of architecture that catered to the needs of the owners.

They wanted a space that could function as a family home, while also providing thoughtfully crafted areas for everyone to be themselves.

The exterior is a variation on this theme. Two shapes merge to create a cohesive structure that makes the most of the contours of the site.

Photo / Dennis Radermacher / Lightforge Photography

“Upon arrival, the owners wanted a sense of openness and lightness in the living space,” says Chilton.

High ceilings created volume and meant the kitchen, living and dining area felt spacious despite their relatively compact size.

To add to this effect, taller windows give unobstructed views from the dining space towards the outdoor living areas and water’s edge, further enhancing the home’s connection with the outdoors.

The living areas face north and the water, with the outdoor spaces designed to be sheltered from the prevailing cold winds of Lake Hood.

Bedroom materials are intentionally warm. Photo / Dennis Radermacher, Lightforge Photography

The bedrooms are on the first floor, with the teenagers’ two bedrooms branching off from a small rumpus area that is their own private space.

The master bedroom has wide water views and has become a luxurious retreat for the owners.

Says Chilton: “To achieve a cohesive family feel, we carefully selected materials and created a warm, calming colour palette throughout the interior.

The use of timbers, white space and soft furnishings combined to create a sense of timeless elegance.

The lakefront position gives the house a scenic view. Photo / Dennis Radermacher, Lightforge Photography

Chilton calls the effect “simple beauty”.

“Forms and materials tell the story of a blended household, creating a welcoming and comfortable space for all to enjoy.”

Designer / David Chilton, Chilton + Mayne

In association with Trends. For more photographs of this home, go to Trendsideas.com.

