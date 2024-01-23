Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / World

Ancient rocks may foretell the future of Antarctica’s glaciers as the planet warms

By Veronika Meduna
4 mins to read
Rock of ages: Antarctic rock hunters will help unravel how and why the continent's glaciers change. Photo / Jamey Stutz

Rock of ages: Antarctic rock hunters will help unravel how and why the continent's glaciers change. Photo / Jamey Stutz

Every rock has a story, and some contain long histories of changing landscapes. This summer, a team of geologists from Victoria University of Wellington Te Herenga Waka spent days walking along Antarctica’s mountain slopes to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener