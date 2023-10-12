Advertisement

Viral warfare against a pathogen that devastates bee colonies has scientists abuzz

By Veronika Meduna
Better protection for both kiwifruit and honeybees may soon come in the form of microscopic biological control agents. Photo / Getty Images

Remember the plague that befell kiwifruit after the pathogen PSA was first detected in New Zealand in 2010? Plant scientists have since managed to breed a variety that is resistant to the canker-causing bacterial infection,

