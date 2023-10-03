Home / The Listener / Life
Listener

Down to the wire: How zoos are adapting to the age of extinction

17 minutes to read
By Yvonne Van Dongen

The outcry was deafening, the apology fulsome and the sense of national pride palpable. Paora the kiwi would no longer be offered up for paid encounters by Zoo Miami. The payment for a pat of

