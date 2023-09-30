Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Moove us on: All animals need to lie down

By Andrea Graves
4 mins to read
Animals’ currency is time and energy, and restricting access to a resource so they are forced to prioritise can reveal how much they value it. Photo / Supplied

Animals’ currency is time and energy, and restricting access to a resource so they are forced to prioritise can reveal how much they value it. Photo / Supplied

I would dislike giving birth and lactating annually, but one thing that appeals about being a dairy cow is lying down for 10-14 hours a day. I don’t need a plush mattress. But mud? No,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener