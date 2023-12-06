Advertisement

Archaeologists race against rising seas and eroding coastlines to explore threatened NZ heritage sites

By Veronika Meduna
3 mins to read
Threatened sites: A total of 9054 archaeological sites have been identified within a kilometre of NZ's sandy coastlines. Photo / Getty Images

As 2023 comes to a close, it will almost certainly become the hottest year on record, forewarning of more unruly weather and rising seas. Throughout New Zealand, coastal communities are already preparing to protect expensive

