Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

With climate change bringing more extreme events, is the community spirit of volunteer firefighters enough?

17 minutes to read
By Colleen Brown

Every Monday night for 23 years, Kingsley Jones has donned his uniform and driven to the Papakura fire station to carry out his volunteer firefighting training. Jones is one of more than 12,000 volunteer firefighters

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Disaster lessons

Latest from The Listener