Myeloma patients are waiting impatiently for effective, modern drugs

By Bruce Cushen
4 mins to read
"I took 32 very old drugs yesterday. All I want is to take one brand-new, life-enhancing drug today." Photo / Getty Images

"I took 32 very old drugs yesterday. All I want is to take one brand-new, life-enhancing drug today." Photo / Getty Images

OPINION: Eight years ago, I began a torrid fight with multiple myeloma. My blood was being attacked by this insipid cancer, causing lesions and holes in my bones. A good friend at the then Canterbury

