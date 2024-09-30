Advertisement
I’m a nurse doing everything I can to live with Long Covid

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read
Lost productivity through long Covid costs NZ $2 billion annually. (Photo / Getty Images)

Nursing is in my blood: Nana needed a morality letter from her GP so she could become a nurse; cousins and aunties nursed; and at 17, my mum even ran away to nurse because she couldn’t wait. Somehow, nursing never crossed my mind until an overwhelming epiphany in my 20s:

