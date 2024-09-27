SUBSCRIBE
Do we now regret the work-from-home revolution?

By Sarah Catherall
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
16 mins to read

From the archives: This week, the government announced it wants public servants back in their offices rather than working from home. Public Service Minister Nicola Willis says “working from home arrangements are not an entitlement and should be by agreement between the employee and the employer.” In 2022, Listener contributing writer Sarah Catherall considered whether we would regret the Covid-fuelled WFH revolution. Many of the arguments for and against remain relevant now.

Laureen Reeve has just spent three hours in

