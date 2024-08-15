Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Business

In our 24/7 culture, would a legal entitlement to disconnect be feasible?

By Peter Griffin
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Recent research has found most New Zealanders disconnect infrequently [from the internet] or not at all. Photo / Getty Images

Recent research has found most New Zealanders disconnect infrequently [from the internet] or not at all. Photo / Getty Images

Seeking to beat the gloomy mid-winter, recessionary vibe in Wellington, we recently booked a flop-and-drop trip to Rarotonga. My travel companions scanned Airbnb accommodation for prime beach access. Guest houses with paddle boards and bikes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener