Opinion

Duncan Garner: Queer liaison officers and gender-neutral charters - is this really what schools need now?

By Duncan Garner
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read
Duncan Garner: "I think a lot of parents would gasp at the conference papers on the agenda." Photo / Babiche Martens

Duncan Garner: "I think a lot of parents would gasp at the conference papers on the agenda." Photo / Babiche Martens

Opinion: New Zealand’s biggest and most powerful teacher union, the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA), would appear to be on one hell of a collision course with the government.

The coalition has made it pretty clear that in our schools, it’s to be back to basics, head down, bum up

