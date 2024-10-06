Advertisement
Opinion

David Seymour treaty principles proposal recognises need for clarity

By David Harvey
Law & society writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
David Seymour at Waitangi: If the principles of the treaty are not defined and are not clear, what is the problem with Act’s proposal to have them clearly articulated after a lengthy consultative process? Photo / Getty Images

David Seymour at Waitangi: If the principles of the treaty are not defined and are not clear, what is the problem with Act's proposal to have them clearly articulated after a lengthy consultative process? Photo / Getty Images

Law & society: In 1986, the State-Owned Enterprises Act included a clause: “Nothing in this Act shall permit the crown to act in a manner that is inconsistent with the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi”.

But it was not the first piece of legislation to make reference to these

Save

