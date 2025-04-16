Advertisement
What it’s really like to live with the bleeding disorder haemophilia?

Advances in treatment for haemophillia means people who weren't once able to hold down a job or attend school can now live near normal lives. Photo / Getty Images

In What’s It Like To… New Zealanders from all walks of life share stories of health & wellbeing. Here, Deon York tells Paulette Crowley about living with the hereditary bleeding disorder haemophilia, which is estimated to affect around 430 New Zealanders. Today, Thursday, April 17, marks World Haemophilia

