Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

‘I am a strong, resilient woman but TB nearly broke me’

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

An act of kindness led to two children from an NZ family infected with tuberculosis, described by the World Health Organization as the world’s deadliest infectious disease. Photo / Getty Images

An act of kindness led to two children from an NZ family infected with tuberculosis, described by the World Health Organization as the world’s deadliest infectious disease. Photo / Getty Images

Online only

What’s It Like To Be… is a regular online column in which New Zealanders from all walks of life share their stories of health & wellbeing. Here, Paulette Crowley speaks to a mother of three about the act of kindness which led to two of her children being

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener