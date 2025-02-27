Advertisement
One night out dancing triggers rare chronic pain disorder

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Some 300,000 New Zealanders - 6% of our population - live with a rare disorder. Illustration / Getty Images

Online exclusive

What’s It Like To Be is a regular online column in which New Zealanders from all walks of life share first-hand experiences. Here, Paulette Crowley talks to Deb Beazley about what it’s like to live with complex regional pain syndrome. It is one of the conditions in the

Save

