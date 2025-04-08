Advertisement
Health

What it’s like to undergo revolutionary gene editing treatment

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Olivia Worthington: "I feel incredibly lucky because I now live like a normal human being." Photo / Supplied

Online only

In What’s It Like To Be… New Zealanders from all walks of life share stories of health & wellbeing. Here, Olivia Worthington explains how gene editing appears to have cured her of a painful condition so rare that many doctors had never heard of it and other patients

