Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

The young NZ leaders shaping tomorrow and hoping for a brighter future

New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read
In a world in a delicate place, wāhine and tāhine have hope for the future. Photo / Getty Images

In a world in a delicate place, wāhine and tāhine have hope for the future. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

They are environmentalists and social justice advocates; they champion indigenous languages, play country music, create art, dance and write poetry; they campaign for LGBTQIA+ and disability rights; they hold down jobs in engineering,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener