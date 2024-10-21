SUBSCRIBE
NZ’s levels of workplace bullying are startlingly high. Do we need stronger laws?

By Fiona Terry
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
Cantabrian Jane Barnes had been a kindergarten teacher in her local community for 23 years and loved her role. Passionate about making a difference to children’s lives, she would regularly go above and beyond, taking planning work home and being creative in organising activities.

She says she’ll never forget the look of amazement on the children’s faces when members of Christchurch Symphony Orchestra visited with their instruments after she’d secured the funding.

Her efforts had been valued. She had positive

