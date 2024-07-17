Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Music: New albums from Gracie Adams and Linda Thompson

By Graham Reid
3 mins to read
Mope-popper: Gracie Adams' second album addresses relationship break-ups. Photo / Getty Images

Mope-popper: Gracie Adams' second album addresses relationship break-ups. Photo / Getty Images

The Secret of Us

by Gracie Abrams

The Secret of Us by Gracie Adams
The Secret of Us by Gracie Adams

When squadrons of local fans flew to Australia to see Taylor Swift, Facebook – the soapbox for those who think writing “Taylor who?” passes for wit – was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener