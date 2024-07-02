Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Smart and sassy from Anna Coddington, Peggy Gou plus heartache from Bonny Light Horseman

By Graham Reid
3 mins to read
Anna Coddington (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Arawa, Ngāti Whakaue) mixes English and Māori on Te Whakamiha. Photo / Supplied

Anna Coddington (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Arawa, Ngāti Whakaue) mixes English and Māori on Te Whakamiha. Photo / Supplied

Te Whakamiha

By Anna Coddington

On an album where the title alludes to showing appreciation, respect or paying a compliment, the award-winning Anna Coddington opens with the joyful Kātuarehe, an overt tribute to Prince’s sassy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener