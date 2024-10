Listener cartoonist Alex Scott's first graphic novel Episodes is out now. Photos / supplied

Episodes is an enjoyably strange and drolly funny series of stories. (Image / Supplied)

Alex Scott’s first graphic novel is, she says, the result of a childhood spent in front of the TV, a degree in scriptwriting, her time as a sub-editor, and her illustration work, including nearly a decade as a cartoonist for the Listener.

The aptly named Episodes is an enjoyably strange and drolly funny series of stories. Linked by ideas and motifs, often slipping freely between the mundane and the fantastical, they excavate television and the pervasion of ads, identity, relationships and friendships (and mental health and passive aggression) particularly among the young and chronically online.