Author Tim Winton and his terrifying vision for a near-future Australia

New Zealand Listener
11 mins to read

Australian “Living Treasure” and environmental campaigner Tim Winton paints realistic scenarios of a climate-collapse future in his latest novel.

When Australian writer, eco-activist and surf-break devotee Tim Winton began working on his new novel, Juice, which considers how humans might function in an overheated, unstable world, he had two grandchildren. By the time he finished the book, he had six.

Winton’s visualisation of this chaotic near-future, which he has built around a range of climate-data projections, has solidified his

