Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Richard Osman’s latest is a very silly book - but that’s what makes it good

By Michele Hewitson
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Images / Supplied

Images / Supplied

If you’re a fan of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club books you look forward to a new novel from him with gleeful anticipation. The Murder Club books, set in a plush retirement village, are as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener