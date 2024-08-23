Polly Markus’s perfect weeknight recipes

From left, Tasty Lamb Meatballs with Jammy Harissa Tomatoes, Baked Salmon with Mexican Butter; Top, Baked Sweet Potatoes with Jalapeño Yoghurt; Bottom, Silky Chocolate Slice with Salted Peanuts & Extra Virgin Olive Oil. (Photos / Supplied)

Baked Sweet Potatoes with Jalapeño Yoghurt

This recipe has taken my love of kūmara to new heights. It’s heavenly served alongside the Baked Salmon with Mexican Butter. If you can’t get limes, use a lemon.

Serves 4-6

• 8 small sweet potatoes/kūmara, skin on

• olive oil

• 1 tbsp garlic powder

• 1 tbsp ground cumin

• ½ tbsp smoked paprika

• salt and cracked pepper

Jalapeño Yoghurt

• ½ cup Greek yoghurt

• ¼ cup mayonnaise

• 2 tbsp diced pickled jalapeños

• finely grated zest of 1 lime

• 2 tbsp lime juice

• salt and cracked pepper

Pumpkin Seed Salsa

• 1 large spring onion, thinly sliced

• ½ cup chopped Italian parsley

• 3 tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds

• 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Preheat the oven to 200°C fan bake.

Cut the sweet potatoes in half lengthways. Place on a lined baking tray. Drizzle generously with oil. Sprinkle with the garlic powder, cumin and smoked paprika. Season with salt and pepper. Toss gently. Turn the halves cut-side down. Bake for 50 minutes or until golden.

To make the Jalapeño yoghurt, whiz the ingredients in a blender.

To make the Pumpkin Seed Salsa, mix the ingredients in a small bowl.

Smear the yoghurt onto a serving platter. Place the sweet potatoes on top. Spoon the salsa on top to serve.

Baked Salmon with Mexican Butter

Salmon is an entertainer’s best friend, as it can be prepped in advance, left to marinate and thrown quickly into a hot oven before being prettied up with fresh herbs on a platter. If you don’t like coriander, substitute Italian parsley.

Serves 6-8

• 1.2kg side of salmon (boneless, skin-on)

• 1 cup roughly chopped fresh coriander

Mexican Butter

• 100g butter, at room temperature

• ½ cup finely chopped fresh coriander

• finely grated zest of 1 lime

• 2 tbsp lime juice

• 2 tbsp diced pickled jalapeños

• 2 tbsp sweet paprika

• 2 tbsp soft brown sugar

• salt and cracked pepper

Mix the Mexican Butter ingredients in a bowl.

Place the salmon skin-side down on a large plate. Spoon the butter over the top, then rub it evenly over the flesh. Marinate in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 200°C fan bake. Place the salmon skin-side down on a lined baking tray. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until done to your liking (the time will vary depending on thickness).

Lift onto a serving platter. Spoon all the buttery goodness on top. Garnish with coriander to serve.

Tasty Lamb Meatballs with Jammy Harissa Tomatoes

You can roll the meatballs in advance as well as make the tomato sauce, then reheat it before serving. I like to add a dollop of Greek yoghurt on the side.

Serves 4

• 800g lamb mince

• 100g feta, crumbled

• 1 egg

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 2 tbsp dried oregano

• 1 tbsp sweet paprika

• 1 tbsp ground cumin

• 1 tbsp cinnamon

• ½ cup finely chopped Italian parsley (plus extra leaves for garnish)

• salt and cracked pepper

• 3 cups rocket leaves

• ½ cup pickled red onion

Jammy Harissa Tomatoes

• 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

• 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

• 2 tbsp harissa paste

• 400g can cherry tomatoes

• 1 tbsp sugar

• 500g cherry tomatoes, halved

• ¼ cup lemon juice

• salt and cracked pepper

Buttery Couscous

• 1½ cups couscous

• 50g butter

• 1 cup finely chopped Italian parsley

To make the meatballs, mix the mince, feta, egg, garlic, oregano, paprika, cumin, cinnamon, parsley, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Roll into 20 balls. Set aside.

To make the Jammy Harissa Tomatoes, set a large pan on a low/medium heat. Add the oil, garlic and harissa, then fry for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the canned tomatoes and sugar. Increase the heat to medium. Simmer for 10 minutes. Add the cherry tomatoes and lemon juice, then simmer for 5 minutes. Turn off the heat.

Cook the couscous as per the packet instructions. Once cooked, fold in the butter and parsley. Set aside.

Place a second large pan on a medium/high heat. Add a good splash of oil. Fry the meatballs for 3-4 minutes until browned and cooked through. Set aside.

To serve, place the couscous on a platter. Add the rocket. Top with the meatballs. Pour over the tomato sauce, then top with the pickled onion and extra parsley.

Silky Chocolate Slice with Salted Peanuts & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

This is basically a big slice of truffle with a luxurious splash of extra virgin olive oil, crushed salted peanuts and extra sea salt. It’s very rich, so serve it in small slices.

Serves 8-10

• 250g dark chocolate (72% cocoa solids), finely chopped

• 1¼ cups cream

• ¼ cup roasted salted peanuts, chopped

• good-quality extra virgin olive oil

• sea salt (optional)

• crème fraîche (optional)

Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Heat 1 cup of the cream in a small saucepan on a medium/high heat until bubbles start to form around the edges. Do not boil. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate. Leave to sit for a minute, then whisk until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth and well combined.

Whisk in the remaining ¼ cup cold cream, stirring until it is silky smooth.

Line a 20 x 13cm baking container or similar with plastic wrap or baking paper, using enough to cover the base and sides of the dish. Pour the chocolate mixture into the container. Cover with foil. Place in the fridge to set for at least 4 hours or overnight.

To remove the slice from the dish, pull the edges of the plastic wrap or baking paper and carefully lift it onto a board. Slice into 8-10 pieces, then place on individual plates. Garnish each slice with the peanuts, a small drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a good pinch of sea salt (if using). Finish with crème fraîche (if using). l

