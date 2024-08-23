Advertisement
Polly Markus’s perfect weeknight recipes

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read
From left, Tasty Lamb Meatballs with Jammy Harissa Tomatoes, Baked Salmon with Mexican Butter; Top, Baked Sweet Potatoes with Jalapeño Yoghurt; Bottom, Silky Chocolate Slice with Salted Peanuts & Extra Virgin Olive Oil. (Photos / Supplied)

Baked Sweet Potatoes with Jalapeño Yoghurt

This recipe has taken my love of kūmara to new heights. It’s heavenly served alongside the Baked Salmon with Mexican Butter. If you can’t get limes, use a lemon.

