Duncan Garner: My dad and grandfather died young, so turning 50 scares the daylights out of me

By Duncan Garner
7 mins to read
Duncan Garner: "I no longer strive for big houses, boats, cars and baches (maybe I'm lying about the boat bit). Now, I am desperate to create memories and real-life adventures … the kids will remember when it’s time to pull the plug.” Photo / Supplied

If you’re reading this, it’s likely I made it through the night and am officially in my first full day as a 50-year-old. Getting to 50 has been quite the achievement. If I’m honest, the

