Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health

Simple device could be a game-changer for rheumatoid arthritis sufferers who want to keep moving

By Nicky Pellegrino
4 mins to read
Blood Flow Restriction training: Hopes are high that BFR training could help more people who need effective and safer exercise. Photo / Getty Images

Blood Flow Restriction training: Hopes are high that BFR training could help more people who need effective and safer exercise. Photo / Getty Images

Loss of muscle mass and strength is a problem for those with the autoimmune disease rheumatoid arthritis. Sore, swollen joints mean that exercising can be painful, so many sufferers will avoid it, growing weaker and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener