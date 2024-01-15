Advertisement
How being more pessimistic than optimistic might make for a happier 2024

By Marc Wilson
4 mins to read
Low expectations: New research is showing that optimism may be linked to poor decision-making. Photo / Getty Images

I have written previously about the price of happiness – about $125,000. Specifically, analysis of the (then) Ministry of Social Development’s Quality of Life Survey data showed that the relationship between income and wellbeing was

