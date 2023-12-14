Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Marc Wilson: Pets may not make us happier and healthier

By Marc Wilson
4 mins to read
"Cat owners say they get slightly less sleep and dog owners say they get slightly more exercise." Photo / Getty Images

"Cat owners say they get slightly less sleep and dog owners say they get slightly more exercise." Photo / Getty Images

Our boy went from looking up rabbit care to adopting a house rabbit from the SPCA in about two weeks. By “house” I mean my house. And we already have a dog, Banjo, because he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener