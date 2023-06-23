Advertisement

Book extract: Let’s reconsider if keeping pets is what’s best for them - and the environment

By: Peter Singer and Agata Sagan
5 mins to read
Dogs, unlike cats, are social animals and many suffer from separation anxiety if left alone for long periods. Photo / Getty Images

There are about 184 million dogs and cats in the US; two-thirds of all US households include an animal, popularly known as “pets”. But animal advocates regard that term as demeaning, and prefer “companion animal”.

