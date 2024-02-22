Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health

Research finds self-harm is on the rise, and it’s not just something young people do

By Marc Wilson
4 mins to read
People are more likely to hurt themselves if they have fewer tools in their emotion regulation handbook. Photo / Getty Images

People are more likely to hurt themselves if they have fewer tools in their emotion regulation handbook. Photo / Getty Images

At the end of last year, my students and I surveyed about 4500 New Zealanders on topics such as mental health, emotional lives and fun stuff like politics and personality. Over the next few weeks,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener