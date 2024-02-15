Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Rodents are helping us understand our social media habits

By Marc Wilson
4 mins to read
Marc Wilson: "Because rats don't fill in surveys or respond to interviews, we don't know exactly why Augustin and Arthur kept on taking selfies." Photo / Getty Images

Marc Wilson: "Because rats don't fill in surveys or respond to interviews, we don't know exactly why Augustin and Arthur kept on taking selfies." Photo / Getty Images

A couple of weekends ago, my wife and I drove to Napier to meet a just-arrived colleague from the University of Oregon, Sheila Crowell, who is visiting Wellington until June. We spent a lovely evening

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener