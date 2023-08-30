Home / The Listener / Life
Listener

The post-Covid, social media-fuelled home sewing revival

16 minutes to read
By Emma Ricketts

Like thousands of Kiwis during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown, Sarah Gulley spent a lot of her time online.

Then a fourth-year law student, Gulley lived with six friends in a small, four-bedroom central Wellington apartment.

