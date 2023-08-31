From beginners to inspiration: 10 Instagram sewers you should follow

Annaleigh Stafford, Tabitha Sewer and Jenna Phipps. Photos / Supplied

Social media has played an important role in the resurgence of at-home sewing and crafting, both here in Aotearoa and as a global community.

Instagram has seen a particularly wholesome corner of the internet emerge from it. The platform has become a home to hashtags such as #memademay, which encourages sewers to celebrate their homemade clothing throughout the month of May. There is also an Instagram account @nzsews, which highlights Kiwi home sewers across the nation.

It’s clear from scrolling through posts that many contributors are young people who are wholeheartedly embracing the craft and fun it brings. Some are making sewing as accessible as possible, while others offer sewing patterns for purchase or a bit of inspiration. And for newbies, there are accounts that post step-by-step how-to guides that can help get you started.

Here’s a list of contributors that are worth following.





1. Annaleigh Stafford

Beginner zone

Kiwi Annaleigh Stafford focuses on getting the basics down pat, something that’s clearly resonated with her almost 600,000 Instagram followers. She posts colourful reels detailing how to finish a seam and how to get a crisp corner. She also explains home sewing can beat the cost-of-living crisis. More than the occasional meme crops up too, adding to the fun vibe.





2. Jenna Phipps

Creative ideas

Jenna Phipps has a thriving social media presence, with videos spanning across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok – one of the most popular being the Canadian sewing her own wedding dress. While her Instagram serves up your daily dose of sewing inspo (and adorable snaps of her dogs), head to her YouTube for more detailed step-by-step tutorials.





3. Tabitha Sewer

Funky outfits

Believe it or not, that truly is her last name. Sewer began her sewing journey in 2012 after working in the US Air Force for over 10 years. Now, she owns a sewing and craft studio in Virginia, and posts her unapologetically fun and bright creations to over 60,000 followers on @tabithasewer. Sewer’s account is a haven of colour and fun, so following her will certainly perk up your day and your motivation to get creative.





4. Jess Rodda

Plus-size options

Jess Rodda co-founded Muna and Broad to fill a gap in the New Zealand market for plus-sized sewing patterns. Providing professionally drafted sewing patterns for purchase, they also offer to grade up pattern sizing if they are too small for the buyer. Rodda also has her own popular Instagram sewing account, @fat.bobbin.girl, where she documents her personal craft ventures and some behind-the-scenes action of her work with Muna and Broad. To read more about Rodda and her business, check out Emma Ricketts’ feature on New Zealand’s home sewing revival.





5. The Sew Addict

Classy designs

Manuela uses her Instagram @the.sew.addict as a personal blog showcasing the pieces she creates, where she got the pattern and where she sourced the material. Currently based in the US, the German creator is working toward a fully handmade wardrobe. Her current pinned posts include a kimono-style dress and boucle wool coat.





6. Yes I Made It

Something for the kids

Stacy is an Auckland home sewer sharing how to execute various sewing techniques in the simplest ways. She also doesn’t use an overlocker, something daunting for first-time sewers. Her content includes how-to guides for the usual dresses and pants, but also quirky garments like a kid’s apron.





7. Helen’s Closet

Sewing community

Canadian Helen Wilkinson is a full-on sewing influencer. She has patterns available to purchase, but also offers up step by step reels on her Instagram explaining how she makes some of her garments. @helens_closet takes the stress out of starting your sewing journey, providing that friendly face to set you on the right path. She also co-hosts a weekly sewing podcast with her friend and fabric seller Caroline Somos just in case you wanted something to listen to while stitching away.





8. Dressmaking Amóre

European elegance

Dressmaking Amóre is a small sewing pattern business with an Instagram dedicated to showcasing their pieces. The owner, Tiana, also posts reels covering off some helpful tips and tricks, like why you shouldn’t try to finish a project all at once, or what certain dressmaking terms mean. The available styles look like something out of a Jane Austen novel too, if you weren’t already enticed.





9. Oh Sew Fearless

Laid-back

The self-proclaimed “Me Maker” is a Kiwi home sewer who owns an online dressmaking fabric boutique called Harmer & Huff. Just over 10,000 people follow her personal sewing Instagram account @ohsewfearless to see what she’s whipped up each post, whether it be pants, tops, or flowy dresses.

For a craft resurgence saturated by Gen Z and Millennial style, it’s good to see a wider variety of options taken into consideration by the Auckland-based creator.





10. Raven Maureen

Cool, calm and collected

The DIY fashion and sewing content creator has a fun, approachable vibe. She posts helpful reels on how to fold your fabric like a pro, to providing tips on sewing with linen. She also loves a vacation – and sewing almost everything she wears on them. Most recently, she sewed five different swimsuits for her honeymoon cruise – something to aspire to as we Kiwis head into our warmer months.