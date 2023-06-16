Advertisement

Home / The Listener / Life

Auckland floods destroyed fashion editor’s wardrobe, here’s how she built it back

By Stacy Gregg
12 mins to read
Author and fashionista Stacy Gregg in her new Simone Rocha jumper, a Kate Sylvester skirt and Country Road heels. Photo / Simon Young

I gag at the stench of sewage as we squelch over the bedroom carpet and switch my cellphone to camera mode. “Are you ready?” my boyfriend asks me.

Until now, I thought I was. Yesterday,

