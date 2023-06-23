Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Ben Wallace: Forget ties, give men smarter gender-neutral office clothing options

By Ben Wallace
3 mins to read
I am sick of the corporate male uniform of collar and tie, and the lack of choice men have for office attire. Photo / Getty Images

I am sick of the corporate male uniform of collar and tie, and the lack of choice men have for office attire. Photo / Getty Images

Ben Wallace is a freelance analyst and writer who would like to see a world where everyone is able to realise their true selves without harm. Ben identifies as non-binary to break free from the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener