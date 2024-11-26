Advertisement
How vagus nerve stimulation could transform epilepsy care in NZ

Nicky Pellegrino
By
New Zealand Listener

Stimulating the vagus nerve can help sufferers of epilepsy, stroke and migraines, but the devices needed are unfunded here. Photo / Getty Images

There is lots of buzz about the vagus nerve at the moment, with interest in how, by stimulating it, it can alleviate depression, help with stroke rehabilitation, treat headaches and migraines and control epilepsy. It is even showing promise as a treatment for obesity, rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory disorders.

