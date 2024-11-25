Advertisement
From sparkles to blue pee: The strange side effects common medications can cause

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read
Visual disturbances as a side effect of certain drugs may be a case of chemical messaging gone awry. Photo / Getty Images

I’ve spent rather more time than I’d like in hospitals over the past few months. Supporting family, that is, not as the patient myself. Somewhat humorously, one of those people was prescribed the same drug as their cats during their stay. I thought it was funny, anyway.

In one case,

