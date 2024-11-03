Advertisement
Russell Brown: The two tiers of cannabis use

Russell Brown
By
Columnist & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Data in a recent New Zealand Medical Journal article describes “six emerging trends” in the Medicinal Cannabis scheme. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: The young man outside the reggae club was trying my patience. On he droned, bragging about the great weed he was getting on prescription, and even about how many prescriptions he had had. All the top businesspeople were into cannabis, he reckoned, “and it’s all legal!”

He didn’t realise

