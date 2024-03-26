Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Russell Brown on why medicinal cannabis is just what the doctor ordered

By Russell Brown
4 mins to read
The Medicinal Cannabis Scheme is not without its flaws, but don't hold your breath for quick fixes. Health minister Shane Reti has already indicated there is little prospect of reform of the current system. Photo / Getty Images

The Medicinal Cannabis Scheme is not without its flaws, but don't hold your breath for quick fixes. Health minister Shane Reti has already indicated there is little prospect of reform of the current system. Photo / Getty Images

‘Kia ora,” said the text message from the AI, “your ACC claim has been accepted.”

No human had needed to read my explanation that I had injured my back bending badly to stack the dishwasher

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener